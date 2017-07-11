Sned-Acres Family Campground is located on Rt 89 in the heart of the Finger Lakes Region. Surrounded by wine country, the campground overlooks Cayuga Lake. You will find peaceful surroundings always kept clean and neat. Whether you are here for the night, week, or the season you will feel right at home. You can enjoy a wonderful visit of the grounds and the lake or quietly camp overlooking our fishing pond. We have grassy sites with sun/shade. It is so inviting you may not want to leave your site, but if you would like to explore the area, there are many things to do.

