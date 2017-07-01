Cuomo Announces Tourism Partnership with Watkins Glen

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new partnership between Watkins Glen International and the "I Love New York" campaign that will bring the Glen's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race to the region on August 6.

"Watkins Glen International has established itself as a top-notch tourism destination for racing enthusiasts and has drawn visitors from across the state and beyond to this region," said Cuomo.

The Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council awarded The Glen $2.25 million to assist with crucial track safety and modernization efforts.

Last August, Governor Cuomo announced the return of IndyCar racing to Watkins Glen International, with additional "I Love New York" funding committed to the promotion of the IndyCar Grand Prix in 2017 and 2018.

Additionally, the Great New York State Fair and Watkins Glen established a partnership in May that allows two of the state’s largest attractions to promote one another and encourage tourism in Central New York and the Southern Tier.