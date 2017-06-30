Camping World CEO Says JC Gander Mountain is Closing

Johnson City is losing another retailer. According to Camping World CEO, Marcus Lemonis, Gander Mountain will not be reopening after its liquidation.

Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy in March, and was acquired by Camping World Holding Inc. in May. The Johnson City location was originally on a list of stores to remain open, but has since been removed.

Lemonis made the announcement on twitter. He replied to a question about why the Johnson City location was no longer on the "keep list."

Flooded twice and not taking risk https://t.co/gAQpIGC0kY — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) June 30, 2017

Gander Mountain Customer John Olsen was taking advantage of the stores liquidation sale. He said its "too bad" the store is closing.

"This was the only place that had the variety and the selection for both the hunting and the fishing of any of the stores around here," said Olsen.

The announcement comes just three months after Macy's left the Oakdale Mall and one week after Sears announced its upcoming departure.