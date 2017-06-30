UPDATE: Sotak Trial Postponed, No New Date Yet

Rose Sotak being sworn in for a third term on January 1, 2017

Lawyers in the case against Town of Union Supervisor Rose Sotak are waiting on a new trial date. The Broome DA's office said Sotak will not be tried on July 24, the date tentatively set at the April 5th arraignment. Attorneys are waiting on a new date from Broome County Judge Kevin Dooley.

A Broome County grand jury indicted Sotak on an abuse of authority and misconduct charges following an investigation by the Broome DA's office. Prosecutors began a criminal investigation after findings of an internal workplace harassment investigation conducted by the Town of Union Board was made public.

Board members hired an outside attorney after a Town worker filed a complaint against the three-term Republican supervisor. Seventeen people, including current and former board members, the town attorney, Department Heads and Union employees accused Sotak of creating a hostile work environment and threatened town workers.