Cuomo Administration Seeks Support In Health Care Fight

At Binghamton General Hospital Wednesday night, Maria Vullo, the head of the state Department of Financial Services painted a grim picture of health care in the Southern Tier if Obamacare is repealed.

The Cuomo administration is leading similar forums across the state.

Vullo said one in three people in the Southern Tier rely on Medicaid and cuts proposed in the Senate's health care plan would total $7 billion in NY over the next four years.

About 80 local government, health care and human services workers and community stakeholders attended the panel discussion.

Korrie Schmitz is one of the 665,000 New Yorkers enrolled in the state health care plan. Schmitz works at a local restaurant and says she would not have health insurance without the Affordable Care Act.

Hospital administrators, health navigators and heads of agencies and organizations talked about the impact on a local level. Cuomo is calling on New Yorkers to sign a petition to stop the Senate health plan.