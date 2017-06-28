Patriotic Color Run Aims To Keep Hearts Healthy And Beating

Running in itself is good for heart health, but an upcoming 5K is aiming to do more than that. The Colors of Independence 5K benefits the John Mack Foundation, a non-profit that donates life-saving defibrillators (AEDs) to organizations throughout the United States and Canada.

The race will take place on July 4th at 9am at Highland Park. It's a color run with all patriotic colors. All proceeds will go to the John Mack Foundation.

John Mack was a Binghamton High School student whose life ended tragically after he took a stick to the chest during a lacrosse game in 2006. It took too long to get a defibrillator to the field and there was no fixing the damage done in those 19 minutes. The foundation has been making it their mission to provide AEDs to sports teams, clubs, and other organizations to make sure they are always on hand in case of emergency.

"There wasn't a person who didn't love the kid," says Robert Mack, John's uncle and president of the foundation, "He was just a bright, happy, very creative young man. If there was an AED on site at that sports complex, I'm reasonably confident he would be here today."

Mack says there are about 50 orders the foundation hopes to fill this year. The 5K could potentially fill 10 of those orders.

For more information and to sign up to run visit www.JohnMackFoundation.org/july-race.