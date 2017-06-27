Congresswoman Tenney Reacts To Governor Cuomo

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and other New York Republicans are criticizing Governor Andrew Cuomo for his statement about the republican health care bill.

On Monday, Cuomo said that if the bill is passed New Yorkers will be forced to pay higher taxes.

Tenney says he is using taxpayers to get revenge on political rivals.

"Governor Cuomo continues to burden the taxpayers with is out-of-control wasteful spending and cronyist schemes to leverage struggling local governments and weak politicians into supporting his political agenda," said Tenney.

The congresswoman also announced she will be holding "Coffee with Claudia" meetings with her constituents.

Meetings will be a small group setting. Appointments are encouraged, but not required, meeting slots will be filled on a first come - first serve basis. To make an appointment you can call her New Hartford District office at (315) 732-7013.

A Coffee with Claudia meeting will be held in Binghamton on July 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the congresswoman's Binghamton District Office.