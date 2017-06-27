Police Detail Working to Improve the Quality of Life in Endicott

Multiple agencies are patrolling the Village of Endicott and are targeting offenses the affect residents' quality of life.

While the Endicott Police Department, Broome County District Attorney's Office, Broome County Sheriff's Office, and the New York State Police are looking at all levels of offenses they are placing a special emphasis on narcotics related crimes.

On June 21, the detail made six arrests, conducted 41 vehicle stops and issued 22 traffic tickets.

"Quality of Life" details will continue in the Village of Endicott throughout the summer.