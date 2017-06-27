Family Planning is Offering Free Rapid HIV Testing

One in eight people living with HIV in the United States don't know that they have the disease, according to Family Planning.

June 27, is national HIV Testing Day, and Family Planning will be offering free rapid HIV testing through June 30, to recognize the day.

The test is a painless finger prick and the results are ready within 20 minutes. Patients will also receive counseling on how to reduce their risk of infection.

Family Planning Chief Executive Officer Debra Marcus says you should get tested even if you don't feel sick.

"Early treatment is so important. It can help you live a longer, healthier life," said Marcus.

You can take advantage of the free testing at Family Planning's following locations: