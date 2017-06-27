Judge To Announce Verdict on Thursday In Johnson City Arson Murder Trial

Special Weather STATEMENT in effect for:
Northern Cayuga, NY
Judge To Announce Verdict on Thursday In Johnson City Arson Murder TrialPosted: Updated:
Judge Joseph Cawley listens to opening arguments in the Dwight Burton trial.
Related StoriesMore>>
Arson Suspect's Alleged Target Said She Intended To Change Her Story On Stand
Arson Suspect's Alleged Target Said She Intended To Change Her Story On Stand
The second day of testimony in a murder-arson trial takes a new turn after the prosecution's key witness said she planned on changing her story on the stand.
The second day of testimony in a murder-arson trial takes a new turn after the prosecution's key witness said she planned on changing her story on the stand.
Judge To Announce Verdict on Thursday In Johnson City Arson Murder TrialMore>>
JC Arson Suspect's Alleged Target Said She Intended To Change Her Story On Stand
JC Arson Suspect's Alleged Target Said She Intended To Change Her Story On Stand
The second day of testimony in a murder-arson trial takes a new turn after the prosecution's key witness said she planned on changing her story on the stand.
The second day of testimony in a murder-arson trial takes a new turn after the prosecution's key witness said she planned on changing her story on the stand.
Most Popular Videos
-
Windsor Resident Makes Police Threat
-
Binghamton Police Looking For Bicycle Thief
-
Woman From Oxford Caught Trying to Sell Drugs
-
Scrap Yard Fatal: Police Identify Worker
-
Defendant Takes Stand in Arson Murder Trial
-
Sidney Man Charged With Selling Drugs
-
Local Gun Match Raises Money for Veterans
-
Faerie Festival: Where Magic and Make-Believe Runs Wild
-
Police Investigating 'Bad Batch' of Heroin After Four Overdoses in Ten Hours
-
Rain Couldn't Dampen Drafts with Giraffes at Animal Adventure
-