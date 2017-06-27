Judge To Announce Verdict on Thursday In Johnson City Arson Murder Trial

The second day of testimony in a murder-arson trial takes a new turn after the prosecution's key witness said she planned on changing her story on the stand.

Arson Suspect's Alleged Target Said She Intended To Change Her Story On Stand

Family members of two young boys who were killed in a 2015 fire in Johnson City will learn on Thursday the fate of the man accused of intentionally starting it.

That is when Judge Joseph Cawley will announce the verdict. Cawley is deciding the case after Dwight Burton, who is on trial for first-degree murder and arson, waived his right to a jury trial.

Over the course of five days, Cawley has heard testimony from 21 prosecution witnesses and three for the defense, including from Burton. Burton testified for nearly 50 minutes Monday against the advice of his defense attorney Allen Stone.

On Tuesday, Stone told the court Burton's ex-girlfriend, Jessica Baxter, would not be taking the stand. The prosecution alleges Baxter was the real target of the October 19, 2015 fire at 145 Floral Ave.

Without taking the stand, Baxter has played a prominent role in this trial.

Will She or Won't She?

Day One: Jessica Baxter, then a key witness for the prosecution, was scheduled to testify. Judge Cawley advised moving her testimony to the second day because Baxter was too emotional to take the stand.

Day Two: At the start of the second day of trial, Chief District Attorney Michael Korchak announced Baxter would not testify for the prosecution because Baxter said she intended to change her story on the stand. She could testify for the defense.

Day Four: Following nearly 50 minutes of testimony from Dwight Baxter, lawyer Allen Stone told the court he intended to call Jessica Baxter to the stand. Baxter would the fourth and final witness for the defense.

Day Five: With her lawyer by her side, Jessica Baxter arrived in court. Also present were Johnson City police officers. JC police interviewed Baxter as part of their investigation.

Soon after the trial resumed, the lawyer for Jessica Baxter announced his client did not want to testify, after all. He told the court he discussed the consequences of changing her story.

Defendant Dwight Burton then brought a motion for new council, saying he wanted a lawyer who would make Baxter take the stand. Cawley denied the motion, saying the decision to call or not call witnesses to the stand is a strategic decision left to the defense.

Allen Stone is Burton's third lawyer in this case.

Fox 40's Amy Hogan, who has been covering the trial, will report on closing arguments tonight at 6.