Police: Court Street Gas Station Robbed

At approximately 2:40am, Monday, the Binghamton Police responded to a store robbery at the CITGO gas station on 210 Court St.

According to police, a male wearing a mask entered the store as the clerk was beginning to close. The suspect demanded money from the register. After obtaining the money, the suspect fled.

When Binghamton Police responded to the robbery they quickly discovered the suspect nearby. The male was identified as Jesus M. Flores, 48, of Binghamton.

Flores has been charged with robbery in the third degree. He has been arraigned in the City Court and taken to the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility.