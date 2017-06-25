Broome County Promotes New York State Free Fishing Weekend

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar encouraged all area residents to take advantage of New York State's Free Fishing Weekend.

Many of the County's parks and rivers were available to fish on without a fishing license from June 24 through June 25.

"Free fishing weekend is a different way to go out and enjoy Broome County's parks and rivers," said Garnar. "If you've never gone fishing before, there's no better time to start."

Free Rivers, Lakes, and Ponds