High-End Fashion at Low Prices Benefits Mercy House

Sunday, a local fundraiser was held to benefit the Mercy House, selling Lularoe's clothing at low, low prices.

The special event featured a pop-up boutique selling a wide variety of brand new, brand name women's and children's clothing. And for every article of clothing sold, a portion of the money spent was donated back to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.

"I really wanted to give back to all the people that work there," said Samantha Solo, Co-Owner of Lularoe.

According to Solo, her life has been affected by the Mercy House's care, personally. Mercy House is a community care shelter which provides a home and a supportive family to people with terminal illnesses who can no longer remain at home. Solo says this event is a way to help fund the charity organization that gave her grandfather's final days a more comfortable life.

"What they do is amazing at [Mercy House]. I'm going to miss getting to go there and seeing all the people," Samantha Solo.

Skirts, shirts, dresses and leggings of all shapes and sizes; there was something for everyone. And if the sale reaches a certain amount, the Lularoe company will make another considerable donation.

If you were unable to attend today's event, Mercy House is selling their clothing online Wednesday, June 28 at 7pm, which will also go toward the fundraiser.