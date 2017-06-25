Kopernik Demonstrates Emergency Communications for Next Disaster

The ability to communicate is one of the most important aspects of humanity, but when the power goes out and cellphones don't work...what then?

In a world of ever-growing social awareness, we tend to take for granted the simplicity of communication. Facebook, Twitter, cellular phones and other electrical equipment; all provide mankind an instant opportunity to communicate with each other.

We've all experienced a loss of power due to storms, tornadoes, etc., but Kopernik Observatory reminds Americans that even without phones and computers it's not impossible to communicate great distances.

Sunday, the Observatory partnered with members of Binghamton's Amateur Radio Association (BARA) to show citizens they are capable contacting family and friends with ham radios during emergencies.

"During the event while there is a real emergency...hams will come in and provide emergency comm when everything else has failed," said Drew Deskur, Exec. Director of Kopernik Observatory and member of BARA.

The term "ham" radio is believed to have originated as a negative stereotype. Derived from "ham" as an informal name for an amateur radio operator, commonly applied by landlines telegraphers to an operator with poor or "ham fisted" skills. But over the years "ham" lost the negative outlook and became a reference to an amateur radio fan.

Now, amateur radio enthusiasts are joining together to re-educate the public to a nearly forgotten form of communication. This weekend the public had the opportunity to enjoy "Field Day," a day filled with emergency broadcast demonstrations and hands-on operation learning.

"Field day is an event where ham radio operators across the world get on the air and try to talk to as many people as they can," Drew Deskur.

This event, according to Deskur, is a great way to test out emergency communication services, in the event of a major calamity. Deskur said, with just a low amount of power he's been able to communicate with other ham radio operators across the country in California. Giving anyone the chance to get 'on the air'.

"The fastest way to turn a crisis into a total disaster is to lose communications. Because ham radios are not dependent on the internet, cell towers or other infrastructure, they work when nothing else is available," said Allen Pitts, National Association for Amateur Radio.

With over 2.5 million radio users across the world, the next time a disaster hits your community, break out the old ham radio and communicate.