GALLERY: Binghamton and Johnson City High School Seniors Receive Diplomas

Two more Southern Tier high schools celebrated graduation on Sunday, June 25, as seniors from Binghamton High School and Johnson City High School walked the stage and received their diplomas.

The BHS commencement took place at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Downtown Binghamton at 1:00 p.m.

The day of celebration continued at the Binghamton University Events Center at 2:00 p.m.

Many of the JCHS graduates were feeling a mix of emotions.

"I feel actually pretty excited, I've been waiting for this moment since Freshman year," said Zoey Williams, JCHS Graduate. She plans to go to SUNY Broome in the fall as she works her way towards becoming a Special Education Teacher.

Another Graduate, Tina Arnold, is also going to Broome and says she will miss her friends the most.

"I'm going to miss being with my friends all the time," said Arnold. She plans to study Liberal Arts at Broome so she can figure out what she wants to do in life.

Graduate, Evelyn Valcourt, is also going to Broome in the fall.

"I'm a little bit nervous, but it's just so exciting, I can't believe I made it," said Valourt. Her plan is to spend one year at SUNY Broome, then transfer to Binghamton University and eventually SUNY Cortland to get her Doctorate and become a Psychiatrist.

Her message to incoming Freshmen is to make sure to have your priorities in place.

"Work hard and play later," said Valcourt.

Thousands of high school students received their diplomas this weekend in the Southern Tier.