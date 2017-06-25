From Undrafted to a Pro: Spotlight in Sports

Binghamton Rumble Ponies Pitcher, Casey Delgado grew up in Miami, Florida with hopes of playing professional baseball. A dream that many have, Delgado was on the right path.

He played college baseball at Austin Peay State in Tennessee, but when the MLB Draft came, Delgado didn't hear his name called.

"I was planning on getting drafted, I thought I was going to get drafted and it ended up not working out that way."

"It was upsetting cause it's something I've been dreaming of my whole life... to get drafted and see your name called and stuff like that, but when it didn't happen I was just upset but I wasn't done, I knew I could keep fighting and play independent ball and keep going, said Delgado."

Just a couple days later, the phone started ringing. "The Frontier Greys called me. I had no idea about Independent ball or anything, but they said they were in Chicago and they needed a pitcher."

So Delgado packed his bags and made the trip to Chicago. After signing with another Independent Professional team the following year, Casey finally got the call he had been waiting for his whole life.

"I'm just out in the outfield throwing and my manager comes up, he's holding my phone and he goes hey is this your phone? I'm thinking what did I do, my phone is going off in the locker room or something I'm in trouble. And he says you might want to keep it on you, because the Mets are about to call you they want to buy your contract."

After driving day and night, Delgado made his way to Savannah, Georgia. This is where he says his first game was something special.

"Pitched the next night in relief, I threw four innings. Ended up getting the win on a walk off home run, it was just surreal and I've been here ever since."

But the road doesn't stop here, Delgado says he's now moving toward Citi Field.

"I mean the ultimate goal is to make it to the big leagues, so just got to keep making progress and moving in the right direction and hopefully that will happen one day."

An unexpected journey, to a dream that's being fulfilled.