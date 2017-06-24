Local Gun Match Raises Money for Veterans

Around 141 shooters competed in a local gun match Saturday to help raise money for veterans. Competitors traveled from as far as Massachusetts to compete in the New York State IDPA Championship Empire Match.

"Well I heard that this match was in benefit for the charity Aiming for Zero and we love to support that charity. It's one of our favorites among the shooting sports community, so we decided to make the trip up here," said Jeffrey Brunelle, Stock Service Pistol Sharp-shooter.

The International Defensive Pistol Association matches to create a "real-world" self-defense scenario in which people use handguns and holsters suitable for self-defense use. The matches test skill and ability of an individual based on how well they complete each stage.

"Eye's and hears" was a common term heard at the Tioga County Sportsmen Club in Owego. It's a term used for safety to ensure everyone on the range had proper eye and hearing protection on, while a shooter completed a stage.

All proceeds from the event will go to Aiming for Zero, which is an organization that works to help eliminate veteran suicide.

"Really its more about the comradery than anything else. You get together with these like-minded people and it's all walks of life. I'm a minister and you got someone else that's a doctor, someone else who's a teacher, you name it. Everyone is represented and when you put on the vest and the holster, you don't know who you're talking to. We have two things in common, we like to shoot and we like to support the vets," said Brunelle.

The three-day long event will conclude on Sunday. Tickets were sold at $125 per-competitor. The Tioga County Sportsmen Club hopes to raise $5,000 for Aiming for Zero.