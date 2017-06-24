Broome County Regional Farmers Market Celebrates 1st Birthday

The Broome County Regional Farmers Market celebrated one full year in its current location on Front Street.

As the Market's leadership team reflects back on the last year, they say bringing multiple farms together and promoting healthy eating habits have been some of their greatest successes so far.

"We want everyone to eat seasonally, we want them to come see us and talk to our farmers," said Amy Willis, Farmers Market Regional Manager.

According to Willis, making people aware of the farms and local products are both important parts of the Farmers Market.

"Educate! We want to educate the area and bring the freshness locally," said Willis.

As they look forward to the next year and beyond, they want to make the space as accommodating as possible.

"We're open to ideas, so if people have ideas for things they'd like to see, we're happy to listen," said Willis.

You can find more information about the Farmers Market here.