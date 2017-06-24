  • Home

78 Items Recalled From Binghamton Price Chopper

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The Price Chopper Supermarket on Chenango Bridge Road in Binghamton is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple bakery and Bella Roma Pizza items purchased on June 23, due to an equipment malfunction, which may have led to the possibility of metal shavings in the dough.

Nearly 80 different items are being recalled, a full list is below.

Recalled Bakery Items

  • 6-pack Boston Bulk Donuts: single, 1/2 dozen, and dozen
  • Country Apple Pecan with Raisins
  • Everything Italian 
  • Four Cheese Bread
  • French Bread
  • Garlic and Cheddar Bread
  • Garlic Bread
  • Italian Bread
  • Jalapeno Corn Cheddar Bread
  • Marble Rye, 1lb
  • Marble Rye, 2lb
  • Mini Boules
  • Parmesan Italian
  • Peasant Bread
  • Pizza Bread
  • Pizza Dough
  • Pumpernickel, 1lb
  • Pumpernickel, 2lb
  • Roasted Garlic Loaf
  • Rye Bread, 1lb
  • Rye Bread, 2lb
  • Seeded, 1lb
  • Seeded, 2lb
  • Sesame Italian
  • Sourdough Bread
  • Sriracha Firecracker Bread
  • Tuscan Baguette
  • Tuscan Demi Loaf
  • Tuscan French
  • Tuscan Hearty
  • Vienna Baguette
  • Vienna Loaf
  • Vienna Red Onion Rosemary Bread
  • Vienna Ring Bread
  • Vienna Toasted Sesame Bread

Recalled Bella Roma HOT Corner to Corner Pizza Items

  • 1 Slice of Pizza with Toppings
  • Adomica Pizza 
  • Bacon Breakfast 
  • Bacon Breakfast Pizza 
  • BBQ Chicken/Jalapeno Pizza 
  • BBQ Shrimp/Jalapeno Pizza 
  • Bella Breakfast Pizza 
  • Bella Cheese Pizza
  • Bella Cheese/Broccoli Pizza 
  • Bella Pepperoni Pizza 
  • Bella Sausage Pizza 
  • Breakfast Pizza 
  • Buffalo Wing Pizza 
  • Character Pizza 
  • Cheese Pizza 
  • Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 
  • Gourmet Chicken/Broccoli Pizza 
  • Gourmet Meat Lovers 
  • Gourmet Mediterranean Pizza 
  • Gourmet Pizza Chris Supreme 
  • Gourmet Pizza Meat Lovers 
  • Gourmet Pizza Mediterranean 
  • Gourmet Pizza Supreme 
  • Grated Cheese Pizza 
  • Ham/Pineapple Pizza 
  • Hot Pepper/Onion Pizza
  • Italian Delight Pizza
  • Margherita Pizza
  • Meatball Pizza
  • Mushroom Pizza
  • Pepper/Onion Pizza
  • Pepperoni Pizza 
  • Pizza with One Topping 
  • Sausage Pizza 
  • Sausage/Pepperoni Pizza
  • Sausage/Peppers Breakfast Pizza 
  • Sausage/Peppers Pizza
  • Slice of Cheese Pizza
  • Ultimate Breakfast Pizza
  • Vegetarian Breakfast Pizza
  • Vegetarian Pizza
  • Vidalia Onion Pizza
  • White Tomato/Broccoli Pizza

Customers who have an affected product may return it to the Binghamton Price Chopper for a full refund. No other stores have been affected by this recall.