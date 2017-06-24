78 Items Recalled From Binghamton Price Chopper

The Price Chopper Supermarket on Chenango Bridge Road in Binghamton is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple bakery and Bella Roma Pizza items purchased on June 23, due to an equipment malfunction, which may have led to the possibility of metal shavings in the dough.

Nearly 80 different items are being recalled, a full list is below.

Recalled Bakery Items

6-pack Boston Bulk Donuts: single, 1/2 dozen, and dozen

Country Apple Pecan with Raisins

Everything Italian

Four Cheese Bread

French Bread

Garlic and Cheddar Bread

Garlic Bread

Italian Bread

Jalapeno Corn Cheddar Bread

Marble Rye, 1lb

Marble Rye, 2lb

Mini Boules

Parmesan Italian

Peasant Bread

Pizza Bread

Pizza Dough

Pumpernickel, 1lb

Pumpernickel, 2lb

Roasted Garlic Loaf

Rye Bread, 1lb

Rye Bread, 2lb

Seeded, 1lb

Seeded, 2lb

Sesame Italian

Sourdough Bread

Sriracha Firecracker Bread

Tuscan Baguette

Tuscan Demi Loaf

Tuscan French

Tuscan Hearty

Vienna Baguette

Vienna Loaf

Vienna Red Onion Rosemary Bread

Vienna Ring Bread

Vienna Toasted Sesame Bread

Recalled Bella Roma HOT Corner to Corner Pizza Items

1 Slice of Pizza with Toppings

Adomica Pizza

Bacon Breakfast

Bacon Breakfast Pizza

BBQ Chicken/Jalapeno Pizza

BBQ Shrimp/Jalapeno Pizza

Bella Breakfast Pizza

Bella Cheese Pizza

Bella Cheese/Broccoli Pizza

Bella Pepperoni Pizza

Bella Sausage Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

Buffalo Wing Pizza

Character Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Gourmet Chicken/Broccoli Pizza

Gourmet Meat Lovers

Gourmet Mediterranean Pizza

Gourmet Pizza Chris Supreme

Gourmet Pizza Meat Lovers

Gourmet Pizza Mediterranean

Gourmet Pizza Supreme

Grated Cheese Pizza

Ham/Pineapple Pizza

Hot Pepper/Onion Pizza

Italian Delight Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Meatball Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

Pepper/Onion Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Pizza with One Topping

Sausage Pizza

Sausage/Pepperoni Pizza

Sausage/Peppers Breakfast Pizza

Sausage/Peppers Pizza

Slice of Cheese Pizza

Ultimate Breakfast Pizza

Vegetarian Breakfast Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

Vidalia Onion Pizza

White Tomato/Broccoli Pizza

Customers who have an affected product may return it to the Binghamton Price Chopper for a full refund. No other stores have been affected by this recall.