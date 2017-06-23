10th Annual Parlor City 5K To Take Place In July

What organizers call one of the highlights of July Fest, the Parlor City 5k returns to the streets of Binghamton for the 10th year.

The 5k will take place on the morning of July 15th. The race makes its way through Binghamton's West Side and concludes at the July Fest location where runners are greeted by live jazz music. Its an event that organizers say brings a lot of traffic into the city's downtown.

"There were 266 runners, but what's amazing is the number of families of the runners who come down. The kids and/or the grandparents and parents who come down to see downtown to see all the beautiful things that we have," says July Fest organizer Ron Sall.

For information about the race and sign up forms visit www.julyfestbinghamton.com.