Faerie Fest: Where Magic And Make-Believe Runs Wild

Tucked away in Oauquaga, New York Faerie Festival is an escape from reality. In it's 9th year, visitors of all ages are strapping on their wings and roaming taking in the bit of magic in the woods.

"It's not about what you believe, it's about what you make believe," says Creative Director Billy Bardo.

It may be make-believe, but for many the festival is more real than the outside world might realize. It represents community and even family. Vendor Morgen Foley has brought both of her kids with her to the festival since they were babies. Her daughter, Wendy Righter, growing up with the weekend of magic.

(Morgen Foley and her daughter Wendy Righter.)

"It's just about a lot of people coming together and being themselves," says Foley.

While mom sells her wares, Wendy wanders the woods, greeting other vendors like old friends.

"This is like, these are my people," says Righter.

The festival celebrates magic and individuality, two things the outside world isn't always understanding about.

"There's some other kids who I just don't talk to about it because they just don't understand. They don't get it," says Righter.

But in these woods, you can be whoever or whatever you want. That was one of the main goals behind the festival. And kids like Wendy are carrying out another mission the founders had.

"Every festival I went to, the people were getting older with me," says Bardo, "I really wanted to see the world stay young. People weren't bringing their families."

Bardo wanted a festival that families could enjoy together.

"These kids are involved and their parents are teaching them the crafts," says Bardo.

Vendors selling handmade goods line the pathway through the woods. And with Faerie Festivals happening all across the country, it's turned into a culture of its own with special food and even its own music scene.

This year, the magic is extended to two weekends. The festival is open Friday through Sunday this weekend as well as June 30th through July 2nd.