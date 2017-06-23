Catering Company Owned By Binghamton Mayor Fined For Health Violations

Terra Cotta, a downtown Binghamton catering company, received citations for health violations last month according to reports on the Broome County website. The restaurant, co-owned by Binghamton mayor Rich David, was written up by the Broome County Health Department for unclean cooking surfaces and floors. A health inspector noted in a report that there were rodent droppings on top of the dishwasher.

This is not the first time the business has been cited for code violations. A summary by the Health Department shows that some of these issues have been a problem historically, listing violations dating back to 2014. The report indicates that the owner/operator of Terra Cotta corrected the violations and paid a fine.

The mayor's office deferred all comment to Terra Cotta management. Fox 40 placed a call with Terra Cotta, but has not heard back for comment.