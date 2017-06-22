J-C Village Trustee Officially Kicks off Campaign for Mayor

Johnson City Village Trustee Rick Balles has officially announced he's running for Johnson City Mayor in November. His campaign kick off party was held Thursday night at Traditions at the Glen. Balles a Republican will run against incumbent Greg Deemie. Balles says he's motivated and energized by the residents who've asked him to run. Some of his top priorities include a 4-year master road repair and infrastructure plan,improving code enforcement and fighting blight .

"I have over 19 years of experience as Trustee, and also as acting Mayor, and also Deputy Mayor. I have a lot of experience in committees over the years, and also different committees as chairman. I've had experience with the DPW, and the Parks and Recreation departments," said Rick Balles, Republican Candidate for J-C Mayor.

Voters will head to the polls on September 12th to vote in the primary election. Democrat Andrew Holbert announced last month he will be running on the Democratic ticket.