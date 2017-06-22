Broome County Triathlon To Be Held in Dorchester Park

Broome County will be holding its 12th Annual Triathlon this Saturday in Dorchester Park.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. Registration for the event is closed, but the public is encouraged to cheer on the participants.

Children ages 7 through 13 can participate in the Youth Triathlon, which will follow the adult race. This event will not be timed and participants will be able to choose a shortened course.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Broome County Parks Handicapped Children's Playground Fund.