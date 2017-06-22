Two Charged For Trying to Steal Roosters Rescued in Cockfighting Raid

Police arrested two people from Utica for trying to steal injured roosters that were rescued last week as part of an investigation into a Mohawk Valley cockfighting network.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office said about 50 of the 200 chickens seized in the June 17th "Operation Bloodsport" raid were taken to Town of Poland farm where they have been treated for injuries considered as evidence in the case. The other birds were taken to the Herkimer County Humane Society.

Police say Juan Jose Lucca Vega, 41, and Wanda Santos, 42, broke the padlocks on the barn doors Tuesday night and tried stealing the chickens. The AG's office is investigating whether Vega and Santos were involved in the cockfighting network or had ties to any of those arrested. Vega and Santos face burglary and animal cruelty charges.

Following a five-month-investigation, Schneiderman's office on Monday announced the arrests of 41 people from seven counties -- accused of taking part in illegal cockfights in the Town of Frankfort. Authorities say the fights were held at a Herkimer landscaping business.

Police also seized heroin, items used for bird-fighting and cash.