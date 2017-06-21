Binghamton Police Investigating Alleged Stabbing

More than 10 Binghamton Police cars responded to the corner of Oak Street and Elm Street in Binghamton around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

Report of a stabbing near the corner of Elm Street and Oak Street. Follow @wicztv for the latest details as they become available #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/ORtNQ2dO1A — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) June 22, 2017

Officials were seen conducting a neighborhood canvas, speaking to potential witnesses, and searching the property of 227 Oak Street. The incident took place across from the Greater Faith and Deliverance Ministry.

According to the Police scanner, one male was stabbed in the chest and the suspects, two black males, drove off in a dark blue four-door sedan.

One neighbor on the scene said she saw an ambulance and a stretcher outside of that home on Oak Street.

Binghamton Police have cornered off parts of the scene. They are speaking with neighbors now as part of the canvas. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/fgvzQ8OL8I — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) June 22, 2017

The crime scene spanned roughly one block, from the corner of Oak Street and Elm Street to Spruce Street, up to Spring Forest Avenue.

Police on the scene couldn't provide any additional details at the moment, but the investigation is ongoing.

