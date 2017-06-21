Celebrating 80 Years, Broome Catholic Charities

For those in need, Broome County Catholic Charities has been helping to provide a wide range of services.

Giving back to the community is engraved into Catholic Charities. Wednesday, the Southern Tier gave back to this special organization...celebrating 80 years of servicing the County.

"It's kind of a real sense of history. It feels great," said Lori Accordi, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Broome.

Enjoying their "birthday", Catholic Charities met at the Binghamton Club to reflect on their years of aiding others and eat a congratulatory cake.

Members and supporters of this long time charity say it's important to focus on the mission of the collaborating with others, something the organization has been doing since it's inception. As part of the service, awards were presented to local businesses and social organizations to recognize the outstanding partnerships held with Catholic Charities.

"We've been through a lot in our community, worked with a lot of people to achieve really great things. It feels great to have this celebration tonight and be with people who have been such close supporters," Lori Accordi.

But it wasn't just the Charity celebrating their 80th birthday, an employee of the organization, Sally Starkweather, was also honored at the event. Recognized for giving over 30 years of service, Sally alongside Catholic Charities are continuing the hope of making Broome County a better place for everyone to live.

"I don't like to think of Catholic Charities as a charity...because they are an organization that's making a profound difference in people's lives," Bruce Boyea, Chairman, President & CEO Security Mutual Life.