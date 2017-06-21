Bowie Burns Bingo's bullpen

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Bowie Baysox stole the middle game from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 13-7, Wednesday night at NYSEG Stadium. Bowie used a seven-run eighth inning for the come-from-behind victory, while sending the Rumble Ponies to their first loss when leading after five innings. The teams combined for 29 hits in the three hour and seventeen minute affair game.

Needing just 82 pitches to complete seven innings, P.J. Conlon returned to the mound for the top of the eighth inning with a 6-3 lead. The lefty was yanked after allowing back-to-back hits to Cedric Mullins and Adrian Marin to begin the frame. Luis Rojas summoned Cory Burns from the bullpen to douse the impending flame. Instead, the first seven batters Burns faced reached base successfully. Bowie sent 11 men to the plate, scoring seven runs on seven hits to take a 10-6 advantage after the top half of the eighth.

The Rumble Ponies got one run back in the home half of the inning, but that tally would be Binghamton’s last. With Matt Oberste on first, David Thompson doubled down the left field line, scoring Oberste and cutting it to a 10-7 deficit. Thompson picked up his team-leading 38th RBI.

Burns (0-2) suffered his second loss of the season in 23 combined appearances between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas. He allowed five earned runs in his lone inning of work, while issuing one walk.

Despite coming up short on Wednesday, Binghamton plated the game’s first run in the third inning. After consecutive singles from Luis Guillorme and Kevin Taylor, Oberste line drive to center field, plated Guillorme for a 1-0 lead.

Baysox starter Tanner Scott allowed a season-high five hits over his three innings, but limited the Ponies to just that lone run. Scott, who hit 101 MPH twice in the game, struck out six Rumble Ponies.

The Binghamton bats would go on to score five more runs from the fourth into the sixth inning. Patrick Biondi singled home a run in the fourth, before Oberste and Tomas Nido earned an RBI in the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, Taylor and Oberste provided run-scoring singles to give Binghamton a 6-3 lead at the end of six.

P.J. Conlon faced one over the minimum through four innings, but coughed up a long ball to Adam Brett Walked in the fifth inning, to get Bowie on the board. The southpaw has allowed a home run in five straight starts and has not won any of those outings. He lasted seven innings and allowed five earned runs, all in the fifth inning or later.

Garrett Cleavinger (2-3) picked up the win by tossing a scoreless seventh inning.

The Rumble Ponies (37-28) and Baysox return to action Thursday evening at 6:35. Binghamton faces Bowie RHP Matthew Grimes. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 PM on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Rumble Ponies had five players record multi-hit games for the second straight game…Binghamton is now 30-1 with a lead after five innings…David Thompson has driven in 9 RBI during his five-game RBI streak

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)