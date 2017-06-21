World Giraffe Day- Animal Adventure Makes Donation

Animal Adventure Park, home of April, Oliver and Tajiri, has made a donation of $30,000 to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, or GCF. These funds will go towards the foundation’s ultimate goal of creating a sustainable future for all giraffe populations in the wild.

GCF is the only non-governmental organization in the world that concentrates only on the conservation and management of giraffe, in the wild, in Africa. The giraffe keepers at Animal Adventure say the species is in jeopardy – and GCF needs support now more than ever before.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies the species on its Red List as ‘vulnerable to extinction’. According to IUCN, the giraffe population has dropped by nearly 40 percent over the past three decades. Habitat loss, poaching and civil unrest are among the factors pushing giraffe toward extinction.

“We’re thrilled to be able to assist the Giraffe Conservation Foundation in its mission,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. "We are thankful for the supporters of our efforts, that have made this contribution possible."

GCF team members are thankful for Animal Adventure’s generosity and collaboration.

“We’re so appreciative of this funding and support from Animal Adventure Park,” Julian Fennessy, co-founder of GCF, said. “We know this money will make a difference and save giraffe in the wild.”