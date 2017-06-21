Shred And Med Event Held To Protect Broome Seniors

On June 21, Broome County joined with agencies and companies for a free three-hour shredding and drug disposal event at SUNY Broome Wednesday.

"Prescription medications in the wrong hands have harmful and potentially deadly consequences," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

Seniors could safely dispose of all unwanted medications and personal document and records for free shredding. Communities across the country have been holding shredding events such as this as a way to protect seniors from scams and identity theft.

Everyone was allowed to bring a bag full of items to shred -- such as bank statements, medical records and other sensitive records.

This is the county's fourth "Shed the Med" campaign, which last year brought in over 500 pounds of prescription pills.

Broome County partnered with The Family Violence Prevention Council, the Broome County Sheriff's Office and Bert Adams Disposal.