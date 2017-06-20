High School Students Showcase Research

Binghamton High School's Science Club gives students the opportunity to study what they are passionate about.

Tuesday evening some of the young scientists and their supervisors presented their research and achievements at the Binghamton School Board meeting.

Supervisors say the club offers students a non-traditional way to learn about science. Students in the club conduct their own research on a topic they are interested in and travel to science fairs.

Elise White, Binghamton High School Junior, is a member of the club. Her goal is to cure Alzheimer's disease. She presented her research at the International Science Fair in Los Angeles and has been noticed by multiple universities.

"We live in a world full of constraints where we learn that experts only exist at research universities, experts are the only people that can do research, people with master's degrees and doctoral degrees. I think that you have to remove these constraints entirely and say if I have an idea and I have the drive and the courage to work on it - then I can make it happen." -- Elise White

This summer White will go to a conference where she will work with Shark Tank's Daymond John on projects and hone her presentation skills.