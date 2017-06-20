Safer Sleep Practices Could Prevent More Childhood Deaths in Broome

The Broome County Child Fatality Review Team (BC CRFT) released a nine year report, which examined 83 cases of death involving children aged 0-17 from 2007 through 2016.

"The death of any child is tragic and that's why this team is very important to have, right here in Broome County," said Jason Garnar, Broome County Executive.

"The BC CFRT works to develop an understanding of how and why children die, and to take the steps necessary to improve their health, safety and protection," said Dr. Christopher Ryan, Broome County Health Department Medical Director.

The team, which is made up of medical, child welfare, public health, and behavioral services professionals as well as law enforcement officials, said safer sleep practices can significantly reduce the number of kids that die every year in Broome County.

"The big point that the Child Fatality Review Team wants to bring home is that safe sleep is very important for all babies here in our community," said Rebecca Kaufman, Broome County Director of Public Health.

Of all deaths that occur to kids ages 0-17, 59% of them are infants who are under the age of one. That number is about the same as the last time this team presented a report back in 2013, which said the percent of infants who died was around 60%.

Of the 83 cases looked at, nearly 50% involved infants who are less than a year old.

There were 44 males and 39 females analyzed in the report. In addition, the team broke the data down by race, showing that 70 of the cases were White while the remaining 13 were non-White. The low number of non-White reports were grouped together to protect the confidentiality of those children and their families.

The deaths were divided into three categories, Natural (23), Accidental (40) and Homicide, Suicide or Undetermined (20).

Cases By Percentage

28% of the cases were determined to be Natural Deaths, which involved acute illnesses or conditions suffered by children with chronic medical conditions. Other cases were related to undiagnosed congenital conditions or illnesses of unknown origins. Some were identified as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).



48% of the cases were certified as Accidental Deaths, which involved accidental asphyxiation, drowning, allergic reactions, smoke inhalation, injuries due to a fall, prescription drug overdoses, and transportation-related deaths.



24% of the cases were either by Homicide, Suicide or have not been determined, which means the manner of death occurred as a murder, a suicide or could not be firmly established by the coroner or the pathologist after the investigation was completed.

After reviewing all the numbers, the Child Fatality Review Team released four recommendations to keep kids in Broome County safer in the future.

"The team doesn't only look at the manner of death, but what we can do to prevent future deaths," Janette Cyganovich, Broome County Family Violence Prevention Coordinator.

Findings and Recommendations #1

Safer Sleep Practices - Caregivers should follow the "ABC's" of safe sleep.

Alone: There shouldn't be anything or anyone in the crib with the kids while they are sleeping.

"We want to make sure that parents realize that they should not be co-sleeping with their babies, but letting their babies be alone in a crib," said Kaufman.

On their B ack: Putting a child on their back while they sleep will help prevent asphyxiation.

Empty Crib: The crib should be free from bumper pads, pillows, blankets and stuffed animals to prevent something from covering the airways of the child.

According to the team, it's important to review the ABC's with older generations including grandparents because the practices to care for a child have changed over the last few decades.

"We need to get the education out to not only parents, but grandparents because the education they had when they had children has now changed," said Cyganovich.

Findings and Recommendations #2

Substance Use and Abuse - In several cases, the use of prescription drugs, alcohol or illicit drugs by a primary caretaker was determined to be a contributing factor in the events that led to a child's death.

"The parents are using substances, including alcohol, and then take a baby to bed with them, which increases the risk of suffocation and asphyxiation," said Karel Kurst-Swanger, Child Fatality Review Team Coordinator.

Caretakers should know the impact drugs may have on their ability to properly attend and supervise children.

Drivers should know the impact drugs may have on their ability to drive and respond to dangers on the road.

"Anytime any adult is on any medication, whether it's prescribed by a doctor or it's illicit use and they are caring for children or driving children in the car - you want to be attentive to what you're using and how it's affecting you and your ability to supervise your children" said Kurst-Swanger.

All drugs should be kept out of the reach of children.

Improper disposal of drugs can give children inadvertent access to medication.

Findings and Recommendations #3

Consumer Product Safety - More community members could benefit from a greater awareness of the possible dangers that could exist in consumer products designed for young children.

The team wants to notify the community of recalled child products.

Consumers should not modify products from their original design.

Avoid secondhand products because the manufacturer cannot ensure its safety.

Findings and Recommendations #4

Reduce Risk by Using Well Established Safety Devices and Procedures - Many of the deaths reviewed were deemed preventable and a child's safety can be maximized by using devices or processes that are intended to protect the heath of children.

Always provide proper adult supervision.

Use smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Use booster seats, car seats, and seat belts.

Use window locks and guards.

You can read the full report below:

It's important to note the overall number of children who have died in New York has been on a steady decline since 2000, according to the report.