Cancer Groups Applaud New E-Cig Restrictions

E-cigarette users in New York will no longer be able to vape in places where smoking is prohibited.

The Lung Association is applauding state lawmakers for passing legislation restricting the use of e-cigarettes. The Senate and the Assembly voted to amend New York's Clean Indoor Air Act, adding e-cigarettes to state smoke-free laws. The Senate passed legislation on Monday and the Assembly approved the measure on Tuesday -- a day before the end of the legislative session.

“This week’s actions by the New York State Legislature marks another important step to protect public health from exposure to emissions from e-cigarettes,” said Jeff Seyler, President and CEO of the American Lung Association of the Northeast. “Over 55 percent of New York State has already passed local laws accomplishing the same goal – and we look forward to seeing the health of all New Yorkers safeguarded by these important health protections soon. We are grateful to Speaker Heastie, Assemblymember Rosenthal, Majority Leader Flanagan and Senator Hannon for coming together and getting this bill passed.”

While the health effects of e-cigarettes are largely unknown. the U.S. Surgeon General has said exposure to secondhand e-cigarette vapor is not safe. A new CDC study found more youth reported using e-cigarettes than conventional cigarettes.