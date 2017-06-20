New York Set To Approve Medical Marijuana For PTSD Patients

New York is poised to become the 27th state to approve the use of medical marijuana as a treatment for PTSD.

The Senate passed the bipartisan legislation on Tuesday afternoon (50-13) and the bill is now headed to Governor Cuomo to be signed into law. Members of the Assembly passed the proposal in May.

“State lawmakers are standing up for thousands of New Yorkers who are suffering from PTSD and might benefit from medical marijuana,” said Kate Bell, legislative counsel for the Marijuana Policy Project. “We hope Gov. Cuomo will do the same and sign this important legislation. With a single swipe of his pen, he can help countless people find relief.”

New York and New Hampshire will join a growing number of states that have expanded medical marijuana programs to include PTSD, where legislation has approved both houses/

“In the past year, 11 more states have approved allowing trauma survivors to use cannabis for PTSD. Now only three medical cannabis states exclude PTSD patients,” Bell said. “Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan and his colleagues should be commended for addressing the needs of New York residents who are dealing with this terrible condition, including our veterans. By signing this legislation, Gov. Cuomo can ensure New Yorkers don’t get left behind.”