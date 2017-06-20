Cuomo Orders Probe Into Discrimination Against Tenants

Governor Cuomo on Tuesday directed two state agencies to investigate landlords who are using tactics that may discriminate against individuals based on their race, ethnicity, or immigration status.

The state is also launching a campaign to teach both landlord and tenants about their legal rights and responsibilities.

Cuomo's office said the campaigns follow an increase in reports that landlords are illegally demanding that tenants provide proof of citizenship.

The Departments of State and Homes and Community Renewal, and the Division of Human Rights can investigate complaints or launch their own investigation.