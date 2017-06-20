Arrested: Man On Bike Had Loaded Handgun

On Saturday, at 7:52pm, the Binghamton Police Community Response Team stopped a male, later identified as Joselito Martinez, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk at Susquehanna Street near Carroll Street in the city of Binghamton.

During the stop, Martinez was discovered to be in possession of a loaded .22 caliber Colt revolver handgun.

Martinez was taken into custody and later remanded to the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility.

Charges:

• One (1) count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D-Felony.

• One (1) count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a class A-Misdemeanor.

• One (1) count of Riding Bicycle on Sidewalk, a City Ordinance Violation.