United Way Grants Over $1.6 Million

United Way of Broome County awarded over $1.6 million to local non-profits.

The Community Priorities Grant was awarded to 26 organizations that prepare young people for the future, care for seniors, help people meet their basic needs and families reach economic stability.

Broome County Promise Zone, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments were awarded the Healthy Lifestyles Coalition Grant. The goal of the grant is to reduce childhood obesity in Binghamton's Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School catchment area.

This area on the North Side has the highest obesity rates in the city and qualifies as a food desert.