First Wave of Blight Removal to Begin Monday

The first wave of blight removal in Binghamton will begin on Monday, June 19 with two properties on Tremont Avenue.

20 and 22 Tremont will be removed shortly after a 9:30 a.m. press conference. Binghamton Mayor Rich David will join Gorick Construction to speak before the demolition begins.

This comes just one week after Binghamton was selected among eighteen cities to receive a grant to help transform blighted, vacant and poorly maintained properties.

The Cities Rise program will give the cities over $10 million over the course of two years and access to a platform to analyze housing and code enforcement data.