Brews at the Zoo, and Wine Too

Red pandas, mountain lions, lemurs and adult beverages? What more could you ask for?

The 14th annual Zoo Brew and Wine Too at Ross Park kicked off, Saturday, with hundreds of people interested in tasting all the flavors the local breweries have to offer.

"We're super excited to invite the people in. People are enjoying the beautiful day and strolling around the zoo, with beer and wine in hand," said Rachel Davinport, PR Coordinator for the Ross Park Zoo.

Event goers enjoyed the evening as they walked around the zoo -- stopping at the many vendors positioned around the sidewalks -- and admired the array of animals, while they drank their cold beverages. The first three hundred through the doors, received a complimentary Ross Park beer mug.

Included in today's event was the launch of a new beer from Galaxy Brewing Company, IPA for Animals. Yup, for animals. For every pint sold $1.00 from the brewery was donated to support the Binghamton Zoo's conservation efforts.

This year's Zoo Brew featured 15 brewery and winery companies, including:

21st Amendment Brewery

Awestruck Ciders

Binghamton Brewing Co.

CB Craft Brewers

Galaxy Brewing Company

Guinness

New Belgium Brewing

Southern Tier Brewing Company

Trout Town (Roscoe Beer Company)

Upstate Brewing Company

Adirondack Winery

Idol Ridge Winery

Lakeland Winery

Montezuma Winery

Sovereign Vines

According to Zoo personnel, this annual event is one of Ross Park's largest fundraisers. Proceeds from the Zoo Brew go toward maintenance, animal care and more, but it's the people that really make the difference in the park.

"I love talking to our community. I love when people come in to enjoy the animals and beverages. It's a great way for parents to get away from their kids and it's a great way for adults to enjoy the zoo," Rachel Davinport.