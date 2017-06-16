Three Arrested at a Traffic Stop

Three men were arrested at a traffic stop in the City of Binghamton.

Binghamton Police stopped Kaelon Hall, 23, of Binghamton; Nyquan Williams, 20, of Binghamton; and Isaiah Washington, 22, of Johnson City; near Clinton Street and Murray Street on June 16 around 10 p.m.

Hall was arrested for having a concealed handgun and five bullets.

Williams was arrested for giving police a false name to hide his parole status.

Washington was arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance. He also had a bench warrant from Binghamton City Court.

They were booked at the Binghamton Police Headquarters.