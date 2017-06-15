Black Bear Spotted in Binghamton

Around 9 p.m. a black bear was spotted near Moeller Street and Spellicy Boulevard. The Binghamton Police Department was on scene watching the bear and telling residents to stay inside.

Binghamton Police were joined by the Department of Environmental Conservation. The Officers followed the bear as it moved down Moeller Street and are trying to guide it back into the woods.

Residents were curious to see what was going on. When resident Earl Dufford got home the bear was in his front yard.

"I thought someone got shot, robbed, mugged. Saw that but never a bear in my front yard," said Dufford.

According to a Cornell Researcher Catherine Sun the black bear population in Upstate New York is booming and residents can expect to see more bears this summer.