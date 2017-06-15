BU's Show back to 100%

In just 12 games played last season, Redshirt Sophomore Guard JC Show excited Bearcats fans with his scoring and long range shooting prowess. In those 12 games Show averaged 13.3 points per game, which held up throughout the season as a team best. His season ended early when he completely ruptured his left triceps, requiring season ending surgery. He says that the injury had been a nagging one throughout the year, and came to a head in his final two games.

Not once last year, did he think he was playing at 100%, coming off a year battling plantar fasciitis. Entering the 2017-18 season, Show is cleared to play and feels like his old self, and that's good news for what he says he can bring to the Bearcats, and the fans, this year.

"I was very limited to my right side last year. We had to get creative, even the coaching staff was putting me on certain sides of the floor, especially the last two games I played in when I fully ruptured the muscle. Just being able to get back to how I used to play. I'm still figuring that out myself. I'm just going to keep working as hard as I can and develop things that I did well in the past and things I didn't do so well in the past."

"He did such a good job when he was out with his conditioning. He's a really hard worker. When he was out the last time with the feet, he couldn't do as much. This time it was his arm, so he was able to do a lot running, some conditioning. So when he got cleared with the arm he was, almost, maybe not quite game shape, but he was in pretty good shape. So he's picked up right where he left off before he got hurt."

The Bearcats will embark on a four game, five day preseason trip to Canada, visiting St. Catharines and Toronto.