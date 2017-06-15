Chica, Binghamton Zoo's Bear Dies At 28

Binghamton says farewell to Chica, the Andean bear who has been a familiar face at the zoo for the last seven years. Zoo Director Jackie Peeler says Chica's 28 years is a long life even in captivity.

"There was not a dry eye out there," Peeler says about an emotional staff.

Peeler says the decision to end the beloved bear's life was difficult to make, but Chica's health had been deteriorating for some time. When she began not wanting to climb into her hammock and rejecting food, the zoo knew it was a quality of life issue and it was time to let go.

Zoo visitors will remember Chica lumbering through her habitat, occasionally stopping to sniff at visitors standing on the sidewalk.