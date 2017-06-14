Yurchak, Stock selected in MLB Draft

Binghamton junior third baseman Justin Yurchak was selected in the 12th round by the Chicago White Sox in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday afternoon. He becomes the sixth Bearcat to be taken in the last six years. He also becomes highest BU position player taken in 27 years.

Binghamton junior relief pitcher Dylan Stock was selected in the 25th round by the Detroit Tigers in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday afternoon. He becomes the seventh Bearcat to be taken in the last six years - the fourth pitcher.

"I cannot say thank you enough to everyone who has helped me along the way," Yurchak said. "I most certainly would not be in this situation without so many people. It has been a long journey and I look forwarded to continuing my baseball career."



After transferring from Wake Forest in 2016, Yurchak ranked 22nd in the country in on-base percentage this spring (.474), thanks in part to drawing 41 walks (7th in nation). He hit .333 from the No. 3 spot in the order during the regular season and was a first team America East all-conference selection and second team All-ECAC pick. He started 2017 with an incredible stretch where he recorded two or more hits in nine straight games. Yurchak also will likely be on the ABCA All-Northeast Region team when that team is announced later in the week.



"This is a great day for Justin and his family," head coach Tim Sinicki said. "I'm very happy for him and equally as proud of him. Justin has worked very hard for this well-deserved honor and opportunity."



Stock, a hard-throwing closer who drew attention for his 90+ fastball, recorded nine saves over the last two seasons. He posted a 1.12 ERA during the 2017 regular season. He went 2-0 with six saves this spring and opponents hit just .202 against him. He made 20 appearances and only two opponents scored an earned run against him. During a seven-week span, he didn't allow an earned run over 15 appearances (17.1 innings). Stock recorded 21 strikeouts against just seven walks.



The Bearcats went 30-13 this spring and captured the program's second straight America East regular season title. The Bearcats posted one of the highest win-loss percentages in the nation (15th, .698) and had the highest national RPI in program history (56th out of 299).

The only BU players picked higher than Yurchak were pitcher Mike Augliera (5th round in 2012) and catcher Dan Gray (7th round in 1990).

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)