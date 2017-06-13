  • Home

Mother of storied Jones family passes

Posted: Updated:
ENDICOTT, N.Y. -

Camille Jones, mother of NFL Stars Arthur and Chandler, and UFC's Jon, has passed away at the age of 55 due to complications from Diabetes.

Art Jones took to Instagram to share a photo of his mother and his thoughts to mourn his mother.

On behalf of Fox 40, our thoughts and prayers go out to the Jones family at this time.