CV School Board Approves Lawyer in Natural Gas Appeal

At a Special Board of Education Meeting, Chenango Valley School District approved a Resolution to use Meave Tooher as the Lawyer to represent them in an appeal against the Town of Fenton and the Natural Gas Compressor Station on West Service Road.

"I hope that using our legal council and the Board of Education that they come to a realization of what is best for our community," said Chenango Valley Superintendent David Gill, prior to the BOE meeting.

He added that the District has had many concerns about the natural gas project, many of which he expressed in public letters.

"About one month before the Town vote on May 23, we made it very clear that we had concerns," said Gill. "The location is a main artery within our District, it's within a half a mile radius of our Elementary School...so there's concerns on many different levels."

On June 7, Town of Fenton Supervisor David Hamlin, said "he has an email from Superintendent Gill saying that he is on board with the compressor project, but says he cannot share it." On Monday night, Gill cleared the air.

"I can absolutely say, I am not on board with the project," said Gill. "I spoke to him and he reiterated that he is not correct in saying that and actually, Dave and I have no emails between us."

Prior to the vote, nearly a dozen people took the podium to express their feelings on why the Board should challenge Fenton, after the Town Zoning Board and Planning Board approved the project.

"I'm the type of parent that I would probably try and circumvent to every degree of having my child even ride a bus if this were to come to fruition," said Maureen Singer, Parent of CV Middle School Student.

Singer added that "it's obvious that West Service road is not conducive to any of the proposed plans."

"I'm thrilled, this is fabulous and they're [NG Advantage] is exploiting a regulatory gap because the law did not ever anticipate this kind of activity before, so there's nobody regulating it," said William Huston, Member of New York Friends of Clean Air and Water.

"This is fantastic, absolutely! They're looking out for us," said John Kopalek, Fenton Resident.

"I just want to thank the School Board for taking the time to bring us the issue of what's going on in our community," said Joyce Gioia, Fenton Resident.

The District says they will be exploring an Article 78 petition which challenges the decision by the Town Zoning Board and the Planning Board, which is allowing NG Advantage to build a Natural Gas Compressor.

The deadline to file the petition and cause an injunction is 30 days after the plan was approved by the ZBA, which was on May 23. Depending if the paperwork went through on the 23 or 24, the last day to file an Article 78 is either June 22 or June 23.

With time not on their side, the District knows they have to work quickly in order to stop work on the project, which broke ground on June 7.