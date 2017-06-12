Binghamton Awarded Grant To Address Blighted And Vacant Properties

Eighteen cities, including the City of Binghamton, were chosen to receive a grant by New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

The grant is part of the Cities Rise program; which aims to transform blighted, vacant and poorly maintained properties.

Over $10 million will be awarded to the cities over the course of two years. The Cities will receive two year subscriptions to a data platform that will help them analyze housing and code enforcement data and capacity building support.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David says the technology will help to revitalize the city.

"Access to coordinated data from multiple departments and agencies will make it easier to spot trends across neighborhoods, hone in on problem properties and focus City resources in ways that achieve positive results." --Mayor David

The Cities Rise program is intended to help communities and family's recover from the 2008 housing crisis. It is funded by settlements made with big banks who contributed to the collapse of the market.