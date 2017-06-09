Candor Man Pleads Guilty in Tioga County Sex Abuse Case

A Candor man convicted by a Tompkins County jury in May of sexually assaulting a twelve-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in a separate sex abuse case in Tioga County.

Police originally charged 33-year-old Matthew Williams with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child involving a child less than 13 years old.

In a statement to Fox 40 News Friday, the Tioga County District Attorney's office stated Williams pleaded guilty to one count of sex abuse and one count of criminal sexual act.

Tompkins County

Williams was convicted for buying and serving alcohol two 12-year-old girls on June 17, taking them to a Danby campsite where he sexually abused one girl. Tompkins county prosecutors say the girls got away and hid in the woods for hours. He faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, up to 10-years of post-release supervision. Sentencing is set for August 25, 2017.

Tioga County

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on September 11, 2017.