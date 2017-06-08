Pair of Bears sign Letters of Intent

Two Vestal Golden Bears signed their National Letters of Intent on Thursday. Bailey Matthews and Hannah Barnard made their college choices official and made their dreams come true to play field hockey at the NCAA level. Matthews signed with Division I Vermont, Barnard with Division II Bloomsburg.

For Matthews, she says that it wasn't until a year ago that she started to realize and believe that she would be afforded the opportunity of playing the sport she loves at the next level. The success of the Vestal Golden Bears field hockey team played a major role in that.

"I think we have a strong program when we're younger and it just builds up," Matthews said. "Our travel coaches also coaches the JV team, so I think that helps. I think we just have a strong program all together."

Barnard meanwhile heads to Bloomsburg, conference rival of defending National Champion Shippensburg, where her older sister Emily plays.

"I'm super excited and I really just can't wait," Barnard said. "It's going to be a big competition. There's already trash talking going on between us. It's going to be really awesome being on the field with her on opposite teams."

Bloomsburg and Shippensburg play each other on September 9 and September 30.