Thomas not adding pressure to stay in Double-A

Jake Thomas's long term goals, are the same as any other professional baseball player, to make it to the major leagues. After a promotion by the Toronto Blue Jays to Double-A New Hampshire, perhaps his short term goal is to perform well enough at the Double-A level to be on the team by the last week of July.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats visit NYSEG Stadium and Eastern League opponent Binghamton Rumble Ponies from July 29-30. Should Thomas still be on the team by then, it'll be a sort of homecoming for him, much like Mike Augliera had with the Portland Sea Dogs in 2014 or Murphy Smith with the Fisher Cats in 2016. As much as he would love to return to the Southern Tier, he's not putting any added pressure on himself to perform. Instead, he's just playing baseball the way he knows how.

"I don't really put too much pressure on myself. I know I work hard. I know I put in the time," said Thomas. "I just try to go out and have fun now, play each game with the same intensity, the same enjoyment, and try to win ball games. So I don't put too much more pressure on myself no matter what level I'm at."

Thomas was called up to the Fisher Cats earlier in the season for two games. He played in one, served as Designated Hitter in the other going 1-4 with a double and an RBI.

The Fisher Cats were scheduled to play the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday, but that game was rained out.